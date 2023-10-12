IRS says Microsoft may owe more than $29 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagrees

The Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service says Microsoft owes the U.S. Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest, the company revealed Wednesday in a securities filing.

That figure, which Microsoft disputes, stems from a long-running IRS probe into how Microsoft allocated its profits among countries and jurisdictions in the years 2004 to 2013. Critics of that practice, known as transfer pricing, argue that companies frequently use it to minimize their tax burden by reporting lower profits in high-tax countries and higher profits in lower-tax jurisdictions.

Microsoft, which is based in Redmond, Washington, said it followed IRS rules and will appeal the decision within the agency, a process expected to take several years. The company’s shares dropped slightly in aftermarket trading, falling $1.42 to $331.

In Other News
1
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of...
2
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to...
3
Families in Israel and abroad wait in agony for word of their loved...
4
Gaza is tiny and watched closely by Israel. But rescuing hostages there...
5
Federal judge won't block suspension of right to carry guns in some New...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top