Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs in play-in for No. 7 seed

Irving made his first 12 shots before a 3-pointer rimmed out in the fourth quarter. He finished 12 for 15.

A preseason NBA Finals favorite who sputtered through a turbulent season and were in 10th place entering the last week of the regular season, the Nets have run off five straight wins. With Durant and Irving, they are far more dangerous than the usual No. 7 seed.

And both are willing to give the ball to teammates who are capitalizing when they get it. Bruce Brown had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Andre Drummond scored 16 points.

Brown, who is from Boston, talked about how they can keep doing that against a Celtics team missing defensive anchor Robert Williams. Durant was aggravated when he heard that.

“It ain’t going to be that easy, I’m going to tell you that,” Durant said.

Unless the Nets play like they did in the first quarter.

The Nets made nearly 71% of their shots in the period — Irving and Durant combined to make all eight of theirs — and closed the period with a 15-3 spurt that made it 40-20. It was a bigger lead than Brooklyn had in any first quarter during the regular season.

“You can’t give a team like Brooklyn that has championship aspirations and players who have won championships a 22-point lead,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Again, give our guys credit for getting back in it. But that’s damn near impossible to overcome.”

Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Cavaliers, who have another chance to earn the No. 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday, with the winner moving on to face No. 1 seed Miami.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both went 44-38 but the Nets clinched the tiebreaker by beating the Cavs at Barclays Center last Friday to finish 3-1 against them. Cleveland was confident it could come back to Brooklyn and win, though it was clear quickly just how difficult that would be.

Irving was 9 for 9 in the first half, with a jumper at the buzzer that made it 57-43.

“I always say about Kyrie in a March Madness, one-game type of situation, he’s a tough guy to bet against," former Cavs teammate Kevin Love said. "Again, seen this movie before but still — I think that there’s just times where he comes out and plays out of his mind and that’s why he’s a future Hall of Famer. So you just kind of have to tip your hat to him. He hit some really tough, contested shots today.”

The Cavaliers, trying to extend a surprising season that saw them double their win total from a season ago, kept chipping away in the second half. But they would too often miss an open 3-pointer or give up an extra possession on an offensive rebound that the Nets would take advantage of.

Nic Claxton had 13 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Rookie Evan Mobley scored 19 points and Love had 14 points and 13 rebounds. ... The Cavaliers remained without All-Star center Jarrett Allen because of a broken finger.

Nets: Irving's 9-for-9 first half wasn't even his best for Brooklyn. He was 10 for 10 against Chicago on Jan. 31, 2020. ... Brooklyn went 1-3 against Boston during the regular season. The Nets beat the Celtics 4-1 in the first round last season.

SUBWAY SHOOTING

The Nets and the New York Liberty Foundation announced before a moment of silence that they were donating $50,000 to help those who were injured after at least 10 people were shot on a subway Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the subway stop closest to the Nets' training facility.

SIMMONS STATUS

Nets coach Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is moving better and doing more shooting, but there still was no timetable for when he could finally play for the Nets. Simmons, who sat on the bench wearing a matching green jacket and shorts, has battled back problems since not long after being acquired from Philadelphia in February.

“So definitely positive signs, improving and moving and all those things, but like I said he hasn’t been running full speed or playing against anybody,” Nash said. “So still a lot of markers to meet.”

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Bickerstaff said Allen, who came to Cleveland from the Nets in a trade last season, did individual drills the past two days, when the team’s focus at practice had to be on the available players to get ready for Brooklyn.

“He’s doing well,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s working out; he’s starting to do more with both hands. We’re just kind of in a wait-and-see.”

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts after hitting a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown (1) reacts to a dunk by Andre Drummond, top left, against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, tries to block a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland goes up for a shot during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets in the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig