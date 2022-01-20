Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for cursing at a fan in Cleveland

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for cursing at a fan in Cleveland.

Irving's comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn's 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. Irving used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016.

The NBA has been trying to clean up profanity among players, fining Irving's teammate Kevin Durant and New York's Julius Randle recently for using obscene language during interviews.

Irving's exchange with the fan was part of an eventful return to his former home. After the game, he reiterated that he wasn't changing his stance on refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him ineligible to play in home games because of New York City's mandate for professional athletes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia
2
USC fraternity parties must now have security guard presence
3
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
4
Police: Road accident in Ghana causes huge explosion, deaths
5
Rays say split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top