Irving scores 50, Nets beat Hornets to snap 4-game skid

But he didn't have to do much lifting with Irving taking control most of the game. Irving finished 15 of 19 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. He also was 11 of 13 from the line.

The Nets bolted to a 69-43 lead behind Irving's 20 points in the first half and a dominating inside performance from Drummond, who had 13 points and six boards at the break. The Hornets didn't help themselves, repeatedly committing turnovers with lazy passes, including two by Ball on back-to-back possessions.

Brooklyn led by 34 points in the second half before the Hornets cut the lead to 13 with less than four minutes left in the game. But Irving, as he'd done throughout the second half, knocked down a jumper to thwart the rally.

TIP INS

Nets: Kevin Durant was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter for pushing Terry Rozier while trying to free himself up for an inbounds pass. ... Seth Curry picked up a technical for arguing a call.

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels, who had been out since Jan. 21 with an ankle injury, returned to action. He played nine minutes and had two points. ... Montrezl Harrell was assessed a technical foul when he shoved Nic Claxton.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball goes to the basket past Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball goes to the basket past Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown celebrates after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown celebrates after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond pulls a rebound away from Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond pulls a rebound away from Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier guards Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier guards Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson