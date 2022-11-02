Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000

Irving, in a joint statement with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League, said he opposed all forms of hatred and oppression. The point guard had drawn criticism around the NBA — including from Nets owner Joe Tsai — for posting a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter feed last week.

“I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles,” Irving said. “I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.”