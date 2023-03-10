IS claim attack on senior Taliban governor in Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said Muzmal was killed “by the enemies of Islam.” He said an investigation is underway, but provided no further details.

Muzmal is one of the most senior Taliban officials to have been killed since they took power in mid-August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

In recent months, the Taliban cracked down on IS. Their security forces killed several regional members, including leaders, in separate operations in February.

Taliban forces have also detained IS members, including foreign nationals planning deadly attacks, during raids, according to Mujahid.

In January, eight IS militants were killed and nine others arrested in raids targeting key figures in Kabul and Nimroz provinces.