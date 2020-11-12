Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that sitting within 6 feet of others — sometimes for hours — can still increase your risk of getting infected. And though airlines are still requiring passengers to wear masks, there’s no guarantee everyone will comply. More than 1,000 people who refused to wear masks have been banned by U.S. airlines.

Remember that flying also means spending time in airport security lines and gate areas, where you might come into close contact with others.

In an October update on travel, the CDC emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and recommended checking whether infections are rising in the area you're traveling to.

