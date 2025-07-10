Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report issues accessing their email

"We identified an issue with the initial fix, and we've corrected it," Microsoft 365 Status wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday morning. "We're continuing to deploy the fix, and we're closely monitoring the deployment to ensure no further issues are encountered."

Microsoft did not immediately provide more information about what had caused the outage. A spokesperson for Microsoft had no further comment when reached by The Associated Press on Thursday.

As of around 11:30 a.m. ET, more than 2,770 users worldwide had reported issues with Outlook, formerly also Hotmail, to outage tracker Downdetector.