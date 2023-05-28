Isaac Paredes homers as Tampa Bay Rays beat Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10

Tampa Bay left-hander Josh Fleming gave up 10 runs — eight earned — and 12 hits in six innings. He surrendered five homers.

Dodgers righty Gavin Stone allowed seven runs and 10 hits in two innings. He has a 14.40 ERA over his first three career starts.

The Los Angeles rotation is without Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery), Dustin May (right forearm) and Julio Urías (left hamstring).

After Thompson hit a fifth-inning solo drive, Martinez and Taylor homered over a three-pitch stretch in the sixth to tie it at 10.

Jalen Beeks (2-2) worked a scoreless seventh before Jason Adam got six outs for his seventh save.

Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen but left for the dugout with a trainer.

Yandy Díaz hit a third-inning RBI single before Paredes homered in a two-run fourth to put Tampa Bay up 10-7.

Taylor and Muncy went deep on back-to back pitches in a three-run second. Thompson got his first hit since April 17 with an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Jose Siri started the Rays' six-run second with a triple that bounced over Taylor's head in left. Paredes, who drove a run in the first with a single, added a two-run double as the Rays went ahead 7-3.

Martinez ran his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single during a four-run third that pulled the Dodgers even at 7. He has 18 RBIs over his last 15 games.

NUMBERS

Tampa Bay leads the majors with 101 homers. The Dodgers have 89. ... The Rays stole five bases and have an MLB-best 47 in May.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (1-0) will make his second career start Monday night against Washington.

Rays: Rookie RHP Taj Bradley (3-1) and Chicago Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (4-4) are Monday's starters.

