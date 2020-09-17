Isabel Wilkerson's 'Caste' on National Book Awards longlist

The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, announced the two lists Thursday after revealing the young people's literature and translation nominees the day before. The fiction longlist comes out Friday.

Wilkerson's book has been among the year's most talked about works, especially after Oprah Winfrey chose it this summer for her book club. "Caste" is Wilkerson's first publication in a decade, after the prize-winning "The Warmth of Other Suns," a history of Black migration from the South in the 20th century.