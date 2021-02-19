Isaiah Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas

The U.S. has already clinched a berth in the AmeriCup tournament to be played in 2022, but brought a strong roster to San Juan that features eight players who have NBA regular-season experience. Along with Thomas, the other noteworthy name was seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, who finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Still, the U.S. led by only 10 in the fourth quarter after beating the Bahamas by 40 in the November window. The lead was still just 83-72 before Thomas made a layup and 3-pointer to push it to 88-72 and the Americans finally coasted from there.

The qualifying games were added as a way to give national teams the opportunity to play home games, but all four teams in Group D are playing this weekend in San Juan in a bubble setup because of the coronavirus.

Travis Munnings scored 22 points for the Bahamas (1-4).