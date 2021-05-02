Islamic leader slain in east Congo after attacks killing 19

His attack came on the heels of attacks in villages for days that left 19 dead, according to civil society groups.

The ADF originated in neighboring Uganda and has long been a threat in eastern Congo. The Islamic State group has claimed some attacks carried out by ADF rebels, but the exact relationship between the groups is not clear.

A Congolese military campaign was launched against the rebels last year and fighters have since dispersed and fled into eastern Congo, where dozens of armed groups are fighting to control the mineral-rich land.

Rebels have responded to the military offensive with increased attacks, killing more than 800 people last year.