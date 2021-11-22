Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting

While mainland France has seen similar protests, demonstrators in Guadeloupe are also angry over deep-seated economic, social and racial inequality, and expanded their demands in recent days to include a general salary increase, higher unemployment benefits and the hiring of more teachers.

Guadeloupe's COVID-19 vaccination rate is 33%, compared to 75% nationwide, which authorities blame on false information about vaccines shared online. There is also distrust toward central authorities stemming from past health scandals.

Stupefaction, sorrow, resignation, indifference — the mood in Pointe-a-Pitre changes from street to street. Police are clearing major thoroughfares of road blockades that have made movement difficult for days. Smoke wafts up from heaps of burning garbage and electrical equipment. Nails, broken glass and tree trunks litter the streets, as a woman rummaged through the charred remains of her home.

Outside the main hospital, striking workers have set up a camp against mandatory vaccinations for health workers, and sympathizers bring food.

Guadeloupe's president, Ary Chalus, decried the looting: “We cannot destroy what we built together.” But he noted that the riots are "about more than mandatory vaccination," and lamented on regional television that the central government hasn't responded to requests for economic support “as fast as they sent in law enforcement” to quell the rioting.

“There is a situation that is very explosive, there is a very local context. There are tensions that we know about that are historic,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

He urged efforts to convince people “that the vaccine is the best protection, and to not cede to lies or manipulation. ... Public order must be maintained. Guadeloupe has the right to calm.”

Angela Charlton contributed to this report from Paris.

