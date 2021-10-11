Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests

According to Partem, the initiative was inspired by the halting effect that COVID-19 had on the transportation of medical supplies in early 2020.

An early stage tested the transport of medicines and blood plasma by drones. The initiative has since carried out wider tests in three different urban districts in Israel and hopes to promote legislation that would allow drones to be widely used through an app that customers and clients can use.

Israel's population of 9.3 million people is largely packed in in urban centers, with major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem suffering from high levels of road congestion. Access to Israel airspace is highly regulated by security officials, and flying a drone requires a permit from the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority.

The initiative faces many obstacles. Officials will have to ensure that drones can handle flights through turbulent weather conditions and that the skies can be quickly cleared in case of war or emergency. There are also issues of privacy.

“Once you have a drone that actually takes photos or videos you create a totally new dimension of privacy invasion,” said Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, digital technology expert and fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem.

The drone initiative has already tried to address such concerns by using cameras that can help the machine land, but don't have the resolution to take detailed photos.

The drone initiative has worked in cooperation with the aviation authority since its first flight tests in January. Five more tests are planned over the next 14 months.

"One day, we will have drone-powered taxis in the sky," said Yoely Or, co-founder of Cando Drones, one of the companies that participated in Monday's experiment.

Caption A drone carries goods as part of the National Drone Initiative test operation and demonstration for journalists, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. This was the third demonstration in Israel of the drone pilot program set to deliver goods and medicine across Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Drones carry goods as part of the National Drone Initiative test operation and demonstration for journalists, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. This was the third demonstration in Israel of the drone pilot program set to deliver goods and medicine across Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption The control room of the Israeli National Drone Initiative monitors drones deliveries during a demonstration for the media, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. This was the third demonstration in Israel of the drone pilot program set to deliver goods and medicine across Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty