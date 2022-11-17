Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River

“Cleaning up the pollutants and hazards, restoring water flow and strengthening the natural ecosystems will help us prepare and adapt to the climate crisis,” said Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg.

Jordan's state-run Petra news agency said the plan will hopefully increase water supplies and create job opportunities “for those living on both sides of the Jordan River, including Palestinians."

The waterway separates Jordan to the east from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seized by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and sought by the Palestinians for their future independent state. The water basin is billed as the site where Jesus was baptized, drawing tourist revenue for both countries.

In recent years the once-rushing waters of the Jordan River have been reduced to a trickle as population growth and climate change take their toll.

Jordan reported on Thursday that the river's runoff has plummeted to a mere 7% of what it once was. Because its waters feed into the Dead Sea, the saltwater lake is now disappearing — its levels dropping by three feet per year.