Israel enlists army, security agency to halt Arab crime wave

Addressing the first meeting of a special ministerial committee on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the violence has reached a red line and said his government was taking the issue seriously.

“The state is now mobilizing to protect Arab citizens from the blight of crime and illegal weapons, and from murder and protection rackets,” he said. “This will take considerable time, effort and resources. And while the state is mobilizing, the Arab public must understand that the security forces are not the enemy – they are the solution.”

The committee placed Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz, a former senior police official, in charge of the new effort.

In one of its first decisions, it said the army and the Shin Bet — which typically focus their efforts on Palestinian militants and enemies abroad — would be used to help confiscate illegal weapons.

“Our government is taking the issue very seriously,” Bennett said, adding that it was providing Segalovitz “the tools and the backing to succeed in the mission.”