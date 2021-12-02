Israel halts controversial tech to track omicron variant

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Twitter that “from the beginning I noted that use of this tool would be limited and brief — for a few days, in order to get urgent information to halt infection with the new, unknown variant.”

He said that “alongside protecting health, we must protect privacy and human rights, even in a time of emergency."

Israeli rights groups have decried the use of the technology, which can track where a person has been and whom he has met, as a violation of privacy rights. The Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that its use be limited.

Earlier Thursday, the court rejected a petition by a rights group against the reintroduction of phone tracing, noting the limited scope of its authorization and the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel welcomed Thursday's decision and expressed “hope that this is the last time the secret service will be used to monitor the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Israel's Health Ministry has confirmed three cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, and said Thursday that nearly three dozen other possible cases are being tested.

Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported 8,199 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Most of its population — over 6.3 million people — has received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 4 million Israelis have received a booster.