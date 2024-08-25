Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, hostage talks will continue after weekend meetings didn't resolve all gaps, US official says

Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, hostage talks will continue after weekend meetings didn't resolve all gaps, US official says
Nation & World
Aug 25, 2024
X

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, hostage talks will continue after weekend meetings didn't resolve all gaps, US official says.

In Other News
1
Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact...
2
Jannik Sinner starts poorly at the US Open but wins his first match...
3
Immigrant families in limbo after judge puts U.S. program for spouses...
4
Election 2024 Latest: Harris ad focuses on housing; former Democratic...
5
Wild week of US weather includes heat wave, tropical storm, landslide...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top