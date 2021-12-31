Israel: Palestinian shot, wounded during alleged stabbing

Settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified in recent weeks after a Jewish settler was shot dead by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank. The killing ignited a string of settler retaliation attacks that left at least four Palestinians moderately wounded and sparked a series of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. Around 600,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the occupied territory, which is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. The Palestinians consider the growing settlements as a violation of international law that threatens a two-state solution to the conflict, a position with wide international support.