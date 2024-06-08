Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7.

Israel says it has rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Saturday it rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7.

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani,25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat.

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. About half were released in a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

Saturday’s operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.

In Other News
1
Slovaks and others go to the polls in EU elections under the shadow of...
2
Attacks in Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions leave 27 dead...
3
A man who reportedly assaulted the Danish prime minister to appear in a...
4
Here are some key races to watch in the EU Parliament elections
5
A man who reportedly assaulted the Danish prime minister to appear in a...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top