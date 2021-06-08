Israel claims Hamas tried to hamper defenses from Gaza tower

Erdan said the airstrike did not intentionally target journalists.

“AP is one of the most important news agencies in the world and Israel does not suspect its employees were aware a covert Hamas unit was using the building in this way,” he said.

“I reaffirmed that Israel upholds the importance of press freedom and strives to ensure the safety of journalists wherever they are reporting. Israel is willing to assist AP in rebuilding its offices and operations in Gaza,” he added.

The meeting with Erdan "was a positive and constructive conversation," the AP said in a statement. The agency expressed its appreciation for his pledges to help rebuild an AP bureau in Gaza.

The AP renewed its call to see evidence backing Israel’s claim that Hamas militants were operating in the building.

“Israeli authorities maintain that the building housing our bureau was destroyed because of a Hamas presence that posed an urgent threat," the AP said. "We have yet to receive evidence to support these claims. AP continues to call for the full release of any evidence the Israelis have so that the facts are public.”

The AP has repeatedly urged Israel to share any evidence supporting its claims of Hamas activity in the building. It also has urged an independent investigation into the incident.