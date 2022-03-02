Israel says outreach to Turkey won't come at Cyprus' expense

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot breakaway north where it keeps more than 35,000 troops. Numerous rounds of peace talks over nearly five decades have failed to reunify the island.

Herzog’s visit to Turkey comes as the two countries try to mend once close relations that frayed under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.

Israel has been angered by Erdogan’s embrace of the militant group Hamas that controls the Gaza strip.

Both countries pulled their ambassadors after the death of nine Turkish activists in 2010 when Israeli commandos stormed a ship trying to break an Israeli blockade of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. In 2018, Turkey again recalled its ambassador to Israel following the U.S. decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem.

Herzog said he would convey to Erdogan a message of “collaboration between peoples and all faiths for the well-being of humanity.”

Cypriot-Israeli ties blossomed over the last decade following sizeable natural gas deposits in east Mediterranean waters. The two countries have joined with Greece to look for ways to build on that energy-based cooperation, including joint projects to harness the region’s gas potential.

One such project is a pipeline to convey Israeli and Cypriot gas to Europe via Greece. Although some have cast doubt on whether the project is economically viable and environmentally sound, Anastasiades said it could still be an option for allow Europe to diversify away from Russian gas.

Turkey doesn't recognize the island's Greek Cypriot-dominated government, decries it's “unilateral" gas search because it says that ignores Turkish Cypriot rights to potential mineral wealth and claims much of Cyprus' exclusive economic zone as its own.

Suzan Frazer in Ankara, Turkey contributed to this report.

