Israel warns of 'emergency' after detecting new virus strain

The government later said that all countries in sub-Saharan Africa would be considered “red countries” from which foreign nationals are barred from traveling to Israel. Israelis are prohibited from visiting those countries and those returning from them must undergo a period of isolation.

The Israeli military will work to locate all individuals who have been to red countries within the past week and instruct them to go into isolation while testing is carried out, it said.

Israel launched one of the world's first and most successful vaccination campaigns late last year, and nearly half the population has received a booster shot. Israel recently expanded the campaign to include children as young as 5.

But the country only recently managed to contain a wave of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Israel, with a population of more than 9 million, has reported at least 8,182 deaths since the start of the pandemic. It currently has more than 7,000 active cases, including 120 who are seriously ill, according to the Health Ministry.

Caption A man who opposes coronavirus vaccine mandates wears a mask altered to make a statement, while carrying a toy sheep and an outsized syringe as he rides a crowded train in Jerusalem ahead of Shabbat, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Israel's prime minister says it is "on the threshold of an emergency situation" after authorities detected the country's first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveler who returned from Malawi. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Caption People shop at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem ahead of Shabbat and the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Israel's prime minister says it is "on the threshold of an emergency situation" after authorities detected the country's first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveler who returned from Malawi. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Caption Girls ride the light rail in Jerusalem ahead of Shabbat, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Israel's prime minister says it is "on the threshold of an emergency situation" after authorities detected the country's first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveler who returned from Malawi. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Caption A woman video chats with another woman at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem ahead of Shabbat and the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Israel's prime minister says it is "on the threshold of an emergency situation" after authorities detected the country's first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveler who returned from Malawi. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo