Israeli airstrikes near city of Aleppo kill several people, Syrian state media say

Syrian state media say Israeli airstrikes around the Syrian city of Aleppo killed several people

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
X

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes around the Syrian city of Aleppo killed several people early Monday, Syrian state media reported.

The state-run SANA news agency gave no specific toll. It said the strikes were around the southeastern edge of Aleppo.

“The aggression led to a number of martyrs and some material losses,” SANA said.

Israel did not immediately acknowledge the strikes and rarely does when it comes to Syria.

Syria and Israel have been at war since Israel’s founding in 1948. Syria’s President Bashar Assad has been backed by Iran in his country’s yearslong war, and Israeli strikes previously have targeted Iranian positions and equipment.

The strikes also come while Israel is fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel separately has been striking targets in Lebanon as well as Hezbollah continues its cross-border fire into the country.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian shares start June mostly higher following...
2
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president
3
The Latest | Sheinbaum holds irreversible lead in Mexico's presidential...
4
Hour by hour: A brief timeline of the Allies' June 6, 1944, D-Day...
5
Remembering D-Day: Key facts and figures about the invasion that...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top