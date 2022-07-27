Israeli army says Hamas is rebuilding capabilities in Gaza

The Israeli army says it tries to prevent civilian casualties and accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields by operating and firing rockets from residential areas.

Human rights groups have accused Israel of failing to do enough to prevent civilian casualties, and striking targets with no evident military purpose. Rights groups have also criticized Hamas for aiming aiming rockets at population centers in Israel.

Israel claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on Hamas last year. A military official said Wednesday that more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) of tunnels were destroyed last year.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity under military briefing guidelines, declined to say how much of that network Hamas has rebuilt.