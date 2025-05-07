Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Israeli drone strike in Lebanese port city kills Hamas member

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says an Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon has killed one person
Rescue workers inspect a damaged car after an Israeli strike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, early Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed one person early Wednesday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Security officials at the scene told The Associated Press that the man killed in the port city of Sidon was a member of the Palestinian Hamas group.

Over the past 19 months, Israel’s military has targeted members of Hamas in Lebanon where the Palestinian group has a military presence.

The group has also carried out rocket attacks from Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and in recent weeks Lebanese authorities detained several men linked to Hamas on suspicion of firing rockets toward Israel.

Lebanese authorities warned Hamas last week that it would face the "harshest measures" if it carried out any attacks from Lebanon.

Lebanese army soldiers and rescue workers gather next of a damaged car after an Israeli strike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, early Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

