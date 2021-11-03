Israeli, Jordanian economic ministers meet, talk trade, ties

Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and her Jordanian counterpart, Yousef Alshamali, signed an agreement to increase caps on Jordan exports to the Palestinian Authority. The meeting was aimed at “enhancing civilian ties between Israel and Jordan, strengthening neighborly relations, and promoting cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said.

Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and have close security ties. But relations have soured somewhat over the past decade, in part because of tensions at Jerusalem's contested Al-Aqsa compound, and Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.