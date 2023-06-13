Israeli military raid kills 1 Palestinian, 4 people wounded in separate West Bank shooting attack

The Israeli military did not immediately identify the victims of the attack. Israeli medics said they evacuated all four people to the hospital fully conscious. One of them was a 33-year-old man, medics added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from a Palestinian militant group.

Tuesday's incidents were the latest in a surge of violence that has gripped the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem for more than a year. At least 119 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in those areas since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Nearly half of them were affiliated with militant groups, though the Israeli military says that number is much higher. In that time, Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 21 people in Israel and the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and Gaza. The Palestinians seek the territories for their hoped-for independent state.

