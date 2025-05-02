Israeli military strikes near Syria's presidential palace after warning over sectarian attacks

The Israeli army said in a statement that fighter jets struck adjacent to the area of the Palace of President Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus. It gave no further details.

Pro-government Syrian media outlets said the strike hit close to the People’s Palace on a hill overlooking the city.

The Druze religious sect is a minority group that began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. More than half of the roughly 1 million Druze worldwide live in Syria. Most of the other Druze live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981. In Syria, they largely live in the southern Sweida province and some suburbs of Damascus.