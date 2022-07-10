Israeli ministers to run as partners in upcoming elections

The announcement by Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz was the first shift in Israel's political landscape since the Knesset voted to dissolve itself June 30 and send the country back to the polls to elect a new parliament.

Israel will hold its fifth elections in under four years in November after the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed last month. The previous four elections were largely referendums on longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to serve as prime minister while under indictment for corruption.