Israeli parliament takes step toward new national elections

Netanyahu was scheduled to speak to reporters later Wednesday evening.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party sponsored the bill to trigger new elections, accused the government of gross mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout. He said the one thing all citizens share is “the feeling that they lost control over their lives.”

The government still has not yet passed a budget for 2020, a result of the deep divisions produced by its power-sharing agreement. The lack of budget has caused severe hardships and cutbacks for Israelis at a time when unemployment is estimated at over 20% because of the pandemic.

Israel has gone through two nationwide lockdowns since March, and officials are already warning that rising infections could result in a return to strict restrictions that were only recently lifted.

If a budget for 2020 isn’t passed by Dec. 23, Israeli law stipulates an automatic dissolution of parliament and new elections three months later in late March.

Under the coalition deal, Netanyahu is to serve as prime minister until November 2021, with the job rotating to Gantz for 18 months after that. The only way Netanyahu can hold onto his seat and get out of that agreement is if a budget doesn’t pass.

There were no indications that either side is interested in preserving their partnership for the long run. Instead, the battle is expected to be over when the election will be held.

Although Gantz's party has plummeted in opinion polls, he appears to have concluded that elections are inevitable and the sooner they are held, the better.

By pushing for an election early next year, he seems to be banking that Netanyahu will be punished by voters for a still-raging pandemic, a struggling economy and the resumption of his corruption trial.

Starting in February, Netanyahu's corruption trial is scheduled to kick into high gear, with a string of witnesses testifying against him. The prime minister expected to be a frequent visitor to the courtroom.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, is expected to try to drag out budget talks to delay elections until the summer in hopes that a vaccine will arrive and the economy will begin to recover. If he can put together a hardline coalition at that time, he might finally be positioned to push through an immunity bill or appoint new judicial officials to freeze or overturn his case.

“Over the last two years, the only question you need to ask is not what is best for the country and not what is best for this or that party, but what is in the best interest of Benjamin Netanyahu," Gayil Tashir, a political scientist at Hebrew University, told reporters. She said it looks like Netanyahu thinks it is his best interest to hold an election next summer.

One wild card in any Israeli election will be the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Netanyahu has had a close relationship with President Donald Trump after clashing with President Barack Obama for the previous eight years. Israeli officials fear that Biden, who was Obama's vice president, will return to the policies of that era, especially renewing possible diplomatic engagement with archenemy Iran.

Tashir said this would be a “big issue” in the next Israeli campaign.

“Netanyahu is going to put forward an argument which says 'I’m the only Israeli leader who can actually stand up against a Biden administration,'" she said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz leaves the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) after a vote on the dissolution of the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 2 2020. The Israeli parliament passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve itself on Wednesday, setting up a possible fourth national election in under two years while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via AP) Credit: Alex Kolomoisky Credit: Alex Kolomoisky

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi arrives at the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) ahead of a vote to dissolve the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 2 2020. The Israeli parliament passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve itself on Wednesday, setting up a possible fourth national election in under two years while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via AP) Credit: Alex Kolomoisky Credit: Alex Kolomoisky

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives at the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) ahead of a vote to dissolve the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 2 2020. The Israeli parliament passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve itself on Wednesday, setting up a possible fourth national election in under two years while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.(Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via AP) Credit: Alex Kolomoisky Credit: Alex Kolomoisky

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives at the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) ahead of the vote on its dissolution, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Jerusalem. Gantz announcing late Tuesday that his Blue & White Party will vote in favor of a bill to disperse the Knesset. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alex Kolomoisky Credit: Alex Kolomoisky

Masks depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz lay on the ground during a protest against a parliamentary vote to dissolve the Knesset and send the country to its fourth elections in two years while it still hasn't approved a national budget for 2020, in Tel Aviv, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Israeli demonstrators prepare masks depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a protest against a parliamentary vote to dissolve the Knesset and send the country to its fourth elections in two years while it still hasn't approved a national budget for 2020, in Tel Aviv, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty