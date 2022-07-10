Israeli PM calls for Saudi relations ahead of Biden visit

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Sunday, Biden said he’s aiming to bring the two countries closer together.

“I will also be the first president to fly from Israel to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia,” Biden wrote. “That travel will also be a small symbol of the budding relations and steps toward normalization between Israel and the Arab world, which my administration is working to deepen and expand.”

Formal ties with Saudi Arabia would be a major diplomatic coup for Israel. The kingdom has been publicly reticent about acknowledging cooperation with Israel. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been a longtime supporter of the Palestinians and their desire to establish an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Israel captured all three areas in 1967, though it withdrew its forces and settlers from Gaza in 2005.

The kingdom has long conditioned the establishment of full diplomatic ties with Israel upon a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict with the Palestinians. Israel and the Palestinians have not held substantive negotiations in more than a decade.

But recent years have seen signs of a shifting attitude. Saudi Arabia has allowed flights between Israel and Gulf states to cross through its airspace. In 2020, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and last week several Israeli defense reporters visited the kingdom and published news reports about their welcome.

Combined Shape Caption Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid arrives to chair the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid arrives to chair the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Combined Shape Caption Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the start of the the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the start of the the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo