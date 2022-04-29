Israeli police clash with rock-throwers at major holy site

The police say Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound began hurling stones and fireworks shortly around dawn in the direction of a heavily guarded gate that leads to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. The police advanced into the compound, firing rubber-coated bullets.

The violence ended around an hour later after other Palestinians in the compound intervened, convincing the stone throwers and the police to pull back. The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it treated 12 people for injuries.