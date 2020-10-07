Israeli police clash with ultra-Orthodox over virus rules

Israel, with a population of just 9 million, has reported a total of more than 270,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths since the pandemic began.

Late Tuesday, the government decided to extend a state of emergency for another week, until Oct. 13. The emergency measures require that people stay within 1,000 meters (yards) of their homes except for essential services and restrict both protests and religious gatherings.

Protesters have been holding regular demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for months, calling on him to resign over his trial on corruption charges and criticizing his government's handling of the pandemic.

Netanyahu and his supporters say the restrictions on protests are needed to prevent virus transmission, while critics accuse him of trying to muzzle dissent. Ultra-Orthodox leaders, who are key political allies of Netanyahu, had earlier accused the government of singling out their community by limiting religious gatherings while allowing the outdoor protests to continue.

Protesters held dozens of small demonstrations across the country late Tuesday, apparently while complying with requirements to stay close to home. Demonstrators scuffled with police during a larger demonstration in Tel Aviv when they tried to stage a march through the city.

Israelis take part in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Protesters march during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Protesters called for gatherings across Israel against Netanyahu, pressing ahead with their campaign against the Israeli leader after the government banned large, centralized demonstrations as part of a new coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit