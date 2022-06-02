Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians amid West Bank violence

Video released by the Israeli military showed soldiers preparing the house for demolition and an explosion ripping through the three-floor building and lighting up the night sky.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of slain or captured Palestinian militants, saying it serves as a deterrent, despite an internal army report from 2004 that questioned its effectiveness. The Palestinians and rights groups say it amounts to collective punishment.

The Israeli rights group HaMoked said the attacker's parents and grandmother, as well as a brother who is a minor, were living in the home. It filed a petition against the demolition that was rejected by Israel's Supreme Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli troops in the southern West Bank killed a Palestinian woman who they say approached them with a knife.

The West Bank is home to nearly 3 million Palestinians and has been under military rule since Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state. The peace process collapsed more than a decade ago.

In recent months, Palestinians have carried out a wave of attacks against Israelis that have left 19 people dead. The military has launched near-daily operations across the West Bank that it says are aimed at breaking up militant networks to prevent more attacks.

Clashes at a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem and the killing of a well-known Palestinian-American journalist have further heightened tensions. The Palestinians and witnesses say Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli fire, while Israel says it's not clear if soldiers or Palestinian gunmen fired the deadly bullet.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says 63 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year. It does not differentiate between civilians, militants and those who were killed after carrying out deadly attacks.

The ministry's count includes Abu Akleh, as well as an unarmed woman and two people who appear to have been bystanders during clashes.

Combined Shape Caption Palestinian mourners gather around the body of Bilal Kabaha during his funeral in the West Bank village of Yabed, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Kabaha was killed during clashes with Israeli forces when they entered Yabed to demolish the family home of a slain Palestinian attacker who had gunned down five people in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak in March. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed Combined Shape Caption Palestinian mourners gather around the body of Bilal Kabaha during his funeral in the West Bank village of Yabed, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Kabaha was killed during clashes with Israeli forces when they entered Yabed to demolish the family home of a slain Palestinian attacker who had gunned down five people in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak in March. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed

Combined Shape Caption Palestinians inspect the damage to the house of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh that was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Yabed, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Hamarsheh was shot and killed by Israeli police after he killed three Israelis and two Ukrainian citizens in a deadly shooting attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2021. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed Combined Shape Caption Palestinians inspect the damage to the house of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh that was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Yabed, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Hamarsheh was shot and killed by Israeli police after he killed three Israelis and two Ukrainian citizens in a deadly shooting attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2021. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed

