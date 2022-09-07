Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank firefight

The Israeli military said it carried out arrest raids across the West Bank as part of a monthslong crackdown on Palestinian militants. It said its soldiers came under fire during the arrest of a wanted person in the Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 21-year-old Younis Ghassan Tayeh died from a bullet wound to the chest. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was participating in the clashes with Israeli forces.