Israelis gird for more virus restrictions amid 2nd lockdown

Israel's Health Ministry ordered hospitals to open additional coronavirus wards. On Monday, Rambam Hospital in the northern city of Haifa unveiled its underground ward, a parking lot converted into a state-of-the-art hospital floor, with beds slotted into parking spots.

The back-up ward was created after Israel's 2006 war with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and was meant to serve patients during times of rocket fire. Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz, has instructed the army to prepare to open a 200-bed field hospital.

Israeli media reported that some hospitals had stopped accepting coronavirus patients, but Hezi Levi, the Health Ministry's director, said overflow patients were being rerouted to other hospitals and that all patients were receiving care.

“We will be able to hospitalize patients. The question is the quality of care and the question is what price will other patients who need care pay,” he told Channel 12 TV on Monday.

Cabinet ministers meanwhile were debating whether to further seal the country in a bid to stamp out the virus.

Beyond further limiting economic activity, they were discussing shuttering synagogues and clamping down on protests — both of which risk sparking a public backlash. The limits would come at a time when Israeli Jews are celebrating the High Holidays and when weekly demonstrations have been held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Israel was praised in the spring for taking decisive action against the outbreak and managed to bring infections down to a dozen a day in June, even as the economy was battered by the lockdown. But a hasty reopening and what's been criticized as government mismanagement has sent numbers soaring, prompting the government to reinstate a second lockdown.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews wear face masks and are separated by plastic partitions, during a morning prayer in a synagogue separated by plastic partitions, during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, Sept 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty