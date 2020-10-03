Israelis persist in rallies against PM despite lockdown

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s rival and governing partner, called such attacks “unthinkable” and called on police to catch the perpetrators. “Protests that are held in line with health regulations are legitimate and vital to democracy,” he tweeted.

Netanyahu and Gantz formed what they called an emergency government last May after three inconclusive elections in under a year. The bitter rivals said the alliance was needed to confront the threat of the coronavirus. But since then, the government has been paralyzed by infighting.

On Friday, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir of Gantz’s Blue and White party resigned over the failure to contain the outbreak, adding more uncertainty about the future of the government.

Zamir, who remains in parliament, told Channel 13 TV Saturday night that the country is in a huge health and economic crisis, but Netanyahu bungled the response because he was preoccupied with the demonstrations. “The next one who leaves should be Netanyahu,” he said.

Israel now reports over 7,000 infections a day and the nation of 9 million people has more than 250,000 confirmed cases and over 1,600 deaths. Israel’s outbreak is among the worst in the world on a per capita basis.

Israel garnered praise last spring when it moved quickly to seal its borders, closed many businesses and imposed strict stay-at-home orders. But in May, authorities abruptly reopened the economy and lifted nearly all restrictions. Case numbers have soared since then.

Israeli police officers arrest an Israeli protester during a demonstration against lockdown measures that they believe are aimed at curbing protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Israeli police officers on horses open the road during a demonstration against lockdown measures that protesters believe are aimed at curbing protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit