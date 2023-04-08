Israelis protest judicial overhaul despite violence surge

They portrayed the anti-government demonstration as a rally of solidarity with those killed and wounded in Friday’s attacks, as well as with Israelis living near the Lebanese border and the Gaza border affected by recent Palestinian rocket fire. In Tel Aviv, protesters held a moment of silence for the victims.

The protest organizers argue that the overhaul plans have diminished Israel’s national security by roiling the military and weakening the country in the eyes of its enemies.

Upon announcing the delaying of the proposed changes in Israel's legal system, Netanyahu appeared to calm some of the tensions that have fueled three tumultuous months of unrest. But his announcement failed to address the underlying issues that have polarized the nation, and he has vowed to revive the plan in the coming weeks if negotiations on a compromise with the political opposition fail.

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.

Netanyahu's supporters say the plan is needed to rein in the powers of unelected judges. Opponents say it will destroy a system of checks and balances by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies in parliament. They also say that Netanyahu, who has been indicted on corruption charges, has a conflict of interest at a time when he is on trial.

