Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against Netanyahu plan

Demonstrations were underway across the country as Netanyahu and his allies have pledged to press ahead with a series of bills that would strip the Supreme Court of its ability to review legislation and give coalition politicians control over judicial appointments. An attempt by Israel's ceremonial president to defuse the crisis through an alternative legal reform has so far been unsuccessful.

Protesters were to send convoys of slow-driving cars to Israel’s main international airport to complicate Netanyahu's journey there ahead of a state visit to Rome. Israeli media reported the disruptions could force Netanyahu to change his travel plans to the airport. Police, overseen by ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have pledged to prevent the disturbances and said they had already made arrests as the protests were underway.

The visit Thursday by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was also being affected by the protests. An Israeli official said that Austin’s meetings had been moved to a factory near the airport due to the expected disruptions. The protest movement has been centered in central Tel Aviv, near the Defense Ministry. The Israeli official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

Police were gathered in central Tel Aviv early Thursday in anticipation of the demonstrators. Billboards festooning the city’s main highway read “resistance to dictatorship is mandatory.”

On Thursday morning, military reservist protesters barricaded the Jerusalem offices of the Kohelet Forum, a conservative think tank that has helped craft the overhaul, with barbed wire and sandbags, and hung a banner outside reading “Kohelet is tearing Israel apart.”

Several dozen people, on kayaks, sailboats and stand up paddleboards, were gathered in the waters off the coast of the northern city of Haifa, in a bid to block that city's shipping lane.

The protests have been largely peaceful, but last week police cracked down, lobbing stun grenades and scuffling with demonstrators in the center of the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv. Those protests ended with Netanyahu's wife Sara being extracted from a ritzy Tel Aviv hair salon where demonstrators had gathered after catching wind of her presence.