Israel's Netanyahu flies to Rome as Meloni condemns swastika

The Israeli leader was forced to travel by helicopter to the Tel Aviv airport Thursday to catch his flight to Rome after protesters blocked his route to the airport. After arriving in Rome, he is to visit the Jewish Museum in Rome's ghetto and meet with the city's Jewish community.

In a brief statement before taking off, Netanyahu said rallying international pressure against Iran's nuclear program was the main goal of his meeting with Meloni. He also expressed hope that that a compromise could be reached with his domestic opponents on the judicial overhaul.

Protests against his judicial overhaul were planned for Friday in Rome, according to the Saving Israeli Democracy group.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also planned a demonstration Thursday to denounce recent Israeli operations against Palestinians that have amounted to the worst violence in the occupied West Bank in years.

In an interview published Thursday in Rome daily La Repubblica, Netanyahu said the protests were evidence of the strength of Israel’s democracy.

He said that during his visit he hoped to improve relations with Italy, including on the economic front, and suggested Israel could provide Italy with natural gas as Italy seeks to diversify its energy imports to reduce reliance on Russia.

Asked about the neo-fascist roots of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, Netanyahu said he paid attention to whether such political forces “have learned the lessons of history.”

“I have no doubt that Meloni and other leaders of her party have learned it, as they clearly condemn antisemitism and anti-Zionism. This is fundamental,” he said.

Meloni, whose right-wing coalition won national elections in September, has made several gestures reaching out to the Jewish community amid questions about her party, which has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. She has repeatedly spoken out against antisemitism and met with members of the Jewish community.

The Schlein graffiti was not the only antisemitic act that was reported Thursday. The word “Jew” in Italian was written on a wall in Ferrara, a northern city with an ancient Jewish community that was made famous by the novel and film “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis.”