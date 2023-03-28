Israel's Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot

“The investigation revealed that the infrastructure that operated in Greece is part of an extensive Iranian network run from Iran and spanning many countries.”

Greek authorities have not identified the foreign intelligence agency that provided assistance in the investigation, but said they were investigating the possibility that the suspects were also planning other attacks in Greece.

“Their aim was not only to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens, but also to undermine the sense of security in the country, while hurting public institutions and threatening (Greece’s) international relations,” a police statement said.

The two suspects both entered Greece illegally from neighboring Turkey and had been in the country for at least four months, according to two Greek officials who spoke to the Associated Press. As part of their investigation, police searched multiple sites in Athens as well as in southern Greece and on the western island of Zakynthos.

The two men in custody are believed to be part of an overseas network and are scheduled to be questioned by a public prosecutor Friday, the officials said.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrests.

“The operation demonstrates that the country’s security authorities maintain a high state of readiness for all Greeks and all visitors to our country,” Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in a tweet.

___ Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece, Federman reported from Jerusalem.