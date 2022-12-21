dayton-daily-news logo
X

Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has successfully formed a new coalition to govern Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline. His Likud Party released a brief video clip of the smiling Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.

The move came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners – who still have need to finalize their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu said he intends to complete the process “as soon as possible next week” A date for its swearing-in wasn't immediately announced..

Even if he is successful, Netanyahu faces a difficult task ahead. He will preside over a coalition dominated by far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise the risk of conflict with the Palestinians and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.

In Other News
1
How nonprofits help millions tackle their medical debt
2
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
3
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill
4
An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
5
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top