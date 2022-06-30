dayton-daily-news logo
Israel's parliament dissolves, sets 5th election in 4 years

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, right, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid talk ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, right, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid talk ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Nation & World
By ILAN BEN ZION, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister just after midnight on Friday. He will be the 14th person to hold that office, taking over from Naftali Bennett, Israel's shortest serving prime minister.

The government collapsed just over a year after it was formed in a historic move that saw longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu ousted after 12 years in power by a coalition of ideologically diverse parties, the first to include an Arab faction.

The motion to dissolve passed with 92 lawmakers in favor, and none opposing, after days of bickering by coalition and opposition lawmakers over the date of new elections and other last minute legislation.

New elections will be held on November 1.

The move brings a formal end to a political experiment in which eight parties from across the Israeli spectrum tried to find common ground after a period of prolonged gridlock in which the country held four elections in two years.

Israeli former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Knesset ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Knesset ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, center, speaks with lawmaker Mansour Abbas, ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Lapid will serve as caretaker prime minister until elections this fall. It would be Israel's fifth election in under four years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, center, speaks with lawmaker Mansour Abbas, ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Lapid will serve as caretaker prime minister until elections this fall. It would be Israel's fifth election in under four years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, center, speaks with lawmaker Mansour Abbas, ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Lapid will serve as caretaker prime minister until elections this fall. It would be Israel's fifth election in under four years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid smiles ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Lapid will serve as caretaker prime minister until elections this fall. It would be Israel's fifth election in under four years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid smiles ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Lapid will serve as caretaker prime minister until elections this fall. It would be Israel's fifth election in under four years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid smiles ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Lapid will serve as caretaker prime minister until elections this fall. It would be Israel's fifth election in under four years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

