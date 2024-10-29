Italian 19-year-old skier Matilde Lorenzi dies from her injuries after crash in training

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Promising Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi has died from her injuries after a crash in training in northern Italy, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Tuesday. She was 19.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi," the world ski body said. "Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales."