Italian ex-leader Berlusconi hospitalized, reportedly in ICU

He said he was already back at work “ready and determined to commit myself as I've always done to the country I love.”

Berlusconi, a media mogul-turned politician, made his latest political comeback in September general elections, winning a Senate seat a decade after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction. That election brought a hard-right-led government to power, with Berlusconi's Forza Italia party a junior member of a government headed by Premier Giorgia Meloni.

Berlusconi remains at the helm of Forza Italia, the center-right party he created when he jumped into politics in the early 1990s, though the day-to-day running of the party has been left to underlings.

Most recently he has made waves with a handful of comments about his old friend Russian President Vladimir Putin, boasting that the two had exchanged birthday greetings and blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war. Berlusconi's comments have irked the pro-Ukraine Meloni government, though just this week his top Forza Italia ally, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, insisted that Berlusconi is committed to a peaceful solution to the war.

In January 2022, Berlusconi withdrew his name from consideration to be Italy's president.

