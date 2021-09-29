Italian far-left 1970s militants face extradition ruling

At the extradition hearing in June, defendant Giorgio Petrostefani didn’t appear because of grave medical problems. Petrostefani, from the far-left group Lotta Continua (The Struggle Continues), was convicted of the 1972 slaying of the Milan police chief.

At the hearing, former militant Marina Petrella said she was so shocked by the turn of events that she couldn’t answer questions. An earlier effort to extradite her was blocked by then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy for health reasons.

She and four other defendants were members of the Red Brigades, which during the 1970s and 1980s carried out killings, kidnappings and “kneecappings,” in which targets were shot in the legs. Those decades also saw the country plagued by bombings and other terror attacks by right-wing extremists.

Under a 1980s policy known as the “Mitterrand doctrine,” named for Socialist President Francois Mitterrand, France refused to extradite Italian far-left activists who had fled to France unless there was evidence that they committed “crimes of blood.”

“The past was the past. But France’s position was legally open to criticism,” said William Julié, lawyer for the Italian state. Whatever happens Wednesday, he said he “will accept the judges’ decision.”

In announcing the arrests in April, the French president’s office said that “France, itself affected by terrorism, understands the absolute need for justice for victims.” The trial over the Islamic State attacks that shook Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, and killed 130 people is taking place in the same courthouse where Wednesday’s extradition ruling will be read.