Italian lawmaker who fought to allow nursing one's baby during working session is now first to do so

Bipartisan applause broke out on Wednesday when Gilda Sportiello, a member of the lower Chamber of Deputies, nursed her 2-month-old son during a legislative vote. In the previous legislature, Sportiello had successfully pushed for a rule to be passed by the chamber’s rules committee to allow women to participate in voting and debates while nursing their children until their babies are 12 months old.

She and baby Federico’s father, Riccardo Ricciardi, are both lawmakers from the populist 5-Star Movement.