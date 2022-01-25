Italian party chiefs struggle to nail deal on next president

Ahead of the presidential election, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, 85, who at the last-minute relinquished his own ambitions to become head of state, and his ally Matteo Salvini, who heads the right-wing League party, each publicly opposed any change in the premiership now.

But neither the center-right bloc, the center-left bloc or the internally squabbling populist 5-Star Movement, Parliament's largest party, has come up with an alternative candidate other than Draghi.

Italy's presidency is a largely ceremonial office. But whoever holds that office can dissolve Parliament if it is hopelessly deadlocked, triggering an early election, send back legislation deemed in need of changes and tap someone to form a new governing coalition when needed.

Antonio Tajani, a leader within Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, expressed optimism some name would emerge to attract sufficient backing.

"There will be a list of names, of men and of women, institutional figures who will have the characteristics to be president of the Republic,'' Tajani told reporters Tuesday between meetings.

In Monday's initial round of voting, the lack of agreement was underlined by an avalanche of blank ballots cast.

