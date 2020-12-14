Italian police hail Albania’s fight against drug traffickers

The Albanian police fight “has gravely hit the criminal organizations managing the production and trafficking of narcotics, obliging them to change their behavior,” said Gen. Giusseppe Arbore of the Guardia di Finanza.

Italian planes have been monitoring Albanian airspace for the last decade, usually covering one-third of the country's territory each year during June to October during the marijuana growing season. This year they found 58,423 marijuana plants. which were destroyed from police.